Lyon are leading the chase for a January loan for Real Madrid striker Endrick, sources told ESPN, although the Ligue 1 side are not the only ones pursuing the Brazil international.

Endrick, 19, has not played a single minute in LaLiga this season, despite recovering from an injury which kept him out of action since May.

ESPN reported a week ago that Endrick was open to a loan move and was in search of playing in the Champions League, but sources said he would be okay to land with a team, like Lyon, competing in the Europa League.

Teams in Spain, Germany and Italy are also interested in taking Endrick on loan in January.

Sources added that Endrick would be guaranteed to start with Lyon and that his arrival there would be eased by the fact that the club's manager Paulo Fonseca speaks Portuguese.

Lyon would have to pay a loan fee to Madrid and cover the entirety of Endrick's $400,000-per-month salary.

Endrick's lack of involvement in Madrid's LaLiga game at Getafe on Oct. 19 -- where he warmed up on the touchline, before appearing visibly frustrated, kicking a water bottle onto the pitch, when told he would not be introduced -- was "the last straw," a source told ESPN.

ESPN reported in July that Madrid would consider a loan for Endrick to ensure his development was not hindered by a lack of first-team action, but the forward was unwilling to depart the Bernabéu.

Madrid signed Endrick from Palmeiras in 2022, but had to wait until July 2024 -- when he turned 18 -- to formally complete the transfer, signing a six-year contract.