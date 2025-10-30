Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior eyes PSG

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley discuss the approach Xabi Alonso should take after Vinicius' reaction to being subbed off in El Clasico. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior sees Paris Saint-Germain as a potential way out of Real Madrid, while Barcelona are looking at Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Lyon lead chase for Madrid teen Endrick

- Sources: James Rodríguez to leave Leon as free agent

- Sources: Real Madrid won't punish Vini Jr. over Clásico sub

Vinícius Júnior's first choice of destination if he were to leave Real Madrid would reportedly be European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is considering new options and has put a move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the Premier League and Saudi Pro League, according to Diario Sport. The Brazil international issued an apology to Madrid fans on Wednesday for his reaction at being substituted during Sunday's Clásico win over Barcelona. However, Sport reports that the relationship between Vini Jr. and Madrid coach Xabi Alonso can't be repaired, which has resulted in the 25-year-old wanting a summer departure. Vini Jr.'s contract is due to expire in 2027, putting him in a strong negotiating position, and the prospect of working with Luis Enrique has contributed to him wanting to join Les Parisiens.

- Barcelona are interested in a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, Mundo Deportivo reports. Any possible move for the 26-year-old depends on the Blaugrana's financial situation and sporting director Deco has cooled expectations in that regard, with Gala having spent €75 million to sign the Nigeria international in the summer. The same outlet has also reported on Barça's interest in Etta Eyong, the Levante striker who is also being looked at by Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. The 22-year-old wants his future solved in January.

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has an "eagerness to secure a move that aligns with his career ambitions" amid interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to TEAMtalk. Even so, any January move seems unlikely due to Forest setting a deliberately prohibitive transfer valuation of £100m for the 22-year-old. Anderson still remains focused on Forest and maintaining his form for them.

- Juventus are working to renew Kenan Yildiz's contract to help them see off any interest from Real Madrid and the Premier League, reports Calciomercato. The attacking midfielder will continue to have a central role for the Bianconeri under prospective new coach Luciano Spalletti. Even with the 20-year-old's contract running until 2029, negotiations about a new contract have been going on for months with the Turkey international seeking a big increase on his current €1.7m salary.

- Spalletti's expected arrival won't affect Juve's interest in signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, reports Tuttosport, although the difficulty of a January transfer makes it unlikely. They won't pay the 26-year-old's €80m release clause but could complete a deal for around €45m in the summer. They also like Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is valued at €30m, and RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager. The Serie A club wants to sign a right-back in January and are closely monitoring Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:34 Hofman: Vinicius status at Real Madrid has changed under Alonso ESPN Brasil's Gustavo Hofman talks about the reasons behind Vinicius outburst and strained relationship with Xabi Alonso after El Clasico.

OTHER RUMORS

- Santos still intend to extend Neymar's contract until the 2026 World Cup at the very least. (AS)

- Crystal Palace are showing an interest in signing Manchester City defender Nathan Aké in the summer. (TEAMtalk)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- AFC Bournemouth plan to permanently sign Álex Jiménez from AC Milan regardless of whether the conditions for an obligatory move are met. (Matteo Moretto)

- Borussia Dortmund players are optimistic that Nico Schlotterbeck will stay despite the centre-back receiving interest from Bayern Munich and the Premier League. (Sport Bild)

- Chelsea will hold talks with Tyrique George closer to January to decide whether the 19-year-old winger will go on loan or stay at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)

- André-Frank Zambo Anguissa's contract extension with Napoli is in the final stage and will include a salary increase to €4m-per-year. The midfielder has turned down offers from Monaco, Galatasaray, Sunderland, Fenerbahce and two Saudi Pro League clubs. (Nicolò Schira)

- Lazio want to sign Aaron Martin with the left-back's Genoa contract ending in the summer. (Calciomercato)

- Many top clubs around Europe are keeping a close eye on 17-year-old Nantes centre-back Tylel Tati. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Angers striker Sidiki Cherif, 18, is being closely monitored by several clubs across Europe. (Rudy Galetti)

- Talks between Hoffenheim and Andrej Kramaric are planned for the winter, after discussions in the summer about a contract extension were positive. The attacking midfielder's current contract ends in the summer. (Sky Sports Deutschland)