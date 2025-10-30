Five lessons from WSL: Arsenal's struggles, Spurs' defense impresses

Open Extended Reactions

The Women's Super League (WSL) is back after international break and most teams have played six games already. But what have we learned from those games, and what do the stats tell us might be an issue for teams in the next few months?

Arsenal risk dropping further down the table

Arsenal won the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) last season but didn't come close to stopping Chelsea in the WSL, and would dearly love to win their first domestic title since 2019. But, at present, they are fifth (W3, D2, L1) -- five points adrift of leaders Chelsea -- and have already dropped seven points in their six games, one more than unbeaten Chelsea did throughout the entirety of last season.

Beth Mead leads the way in assists (3), while Mariona Caldentey tops the charts for shot-creating actions (31) and chances created (17), but it's Stina Blackstenius who averages the most goals+assists per 90 mins with 1.57, despite the fact she has only managed 170 minutes. Indeed, the team's overall goal-scoring output has been underwhelming compared to last season, when they managed to score 4+ goals in eight consecutive home matches. The attacking flair and ruthlessness that once defined them have been noticeably absent so far this campaign.

Striker Alessia Russo's performances up front have also highlighted part of the problem. As the graphic above shows, Russo [No. 23, obscured by No. 12] tends to drop deeper, and though she ranks eighth in the league for total shots (16) she fails to appear in the top 10 for shots on target (5), underlining the team's inefficiency in front of goal. And that lack of clinical finishing has cost them valuable points so far.

Some of these issues in attack might be less damaging if Arsenal's defensive structure was stronger. However, they are currently missing key center back Leah Williamson, whose composure, leadership, and ability to distribute long balls over the top have been sorely missed. The Gunners have made the second-least amount of tackles (88), just one more than Liverpool who have played one game less, with the lowest success rate (38.9%), and the least clearances (63).

With £1 million summer arrival Olivia Smith potentially absent for a period of time following an injury picked up on international duty with Canada and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar withdrawing from Netherlands' camp, things could go from bad to worse for Arsenal with two London derbies against Chelsea and Spurs following their away clash with Leicester City. There are just two points separating them from recently promoted London City in sixth, and they could find themselves in mid-table if they don't turn things around.

Man City's lack of Champions League football could help them

Manchester City's only dropped points this season came in their opening-day loss to Chelsea, which was also new manager Andrée Jeglertz's first game in charge. Since then, they have been in good form, showing clear signs of improvement and cohesion under new leadership.

Unlike last year, they are not competing in the UWCL -- having lost out on third spot in the table to Manchester United -- and this absence may prove beneficial domestically, allowing them to focus fully on the league campaign without the added strain of midweek fixtures.

Indeed, while juggling UWCL commitments and a series of injuries last season, they went W13, D4, L5 to finish fourth. The year before that -- when they were not involved in the Champions League -- their domestic record was far stronger: W18, D1, L3, and they finished level on points at the top with Chelsea, but narrowly missing out on the title due to inferior goal difference.

This season, City appear to be returning to that level of consistency; with five wins from six games, they sit just one point behind the reigning six-time champions. Their Expected Goals (xG) tally is 15.58, the highest in the league, and they have also scored the most goals (17).

And, with the Manchester derby coming up, City will look to capitalize on United having their attention drawn away by two high-stakes UWCL clashes against Paris Saint-Germain and VfL Wolfsburg. It's a promising start that suggests they could once again be serious title contenders.

Spurs impress in defense after fast start

Tottenham Hotspur are already just one win away from matching their total number of victories from last season (5), having secured four wins in their opening six games. It's been a strong start that highlights clear progress and improvement across the pitch under new manager Martin Ho.

Last season, under Robert Vilahamn, they finished 11th after a difficult campaign in which they conceded 44 goals, the second-highest total behind relegated Crystal Palace. Offensively, they managed only 26 goals, and their record of W5, D5, L12 reflected a side struggling for both consistency and balance.

This season, however, the turnaround has been impressive. Despite allowing the highest number of shots (94), Spurs have conceded just seven goals and their defensive discipline has been a key factor in their rise up the table. Defender Clare Hunt has been a standout performer at the back, currently leading the WSL in both blocks (16) and clearances (41); while goalkeeper Lize Kop has also been exceptional, keeping three clean sheets -- a tally that puts her joint top alongside Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Hannah Hampton.

Tellingly, Kop has only had to make 11 saves from those 94 shots, which shows how a much-improved defensive unit has laid the foundation for the team's early success.

Brighton's attack will suffer after Agyemang's injury

Michelle Agyemang's ACL injury is a major blow to Brighton & Hove Albion's attacking ambitions and losing such an influential attacking presence will seriously hinder their progress going forward.

Brighton's attacking output thus far has been underwhelming, with only six goals scored in six games. While the team have shown composure and control in possession, much of this play has been confined to their own half (as shown by their heatmap). This indicates a strong focus on defensive structure and discipline, but it has come at the cost of creativity and attacking threat.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has kept two clean sheets and boasts an impressive 85.7% save percentage. But, having made 24 saves from 32 shots on target, she is the third-most tested goalkeeper in the competition so far, facing a total of 80 shots, and without her reliability between the posts the team would be further down than seventh.

To release the pressure at the back, Brighton urgently need more imagination and sharpness in the final third if they are to start turning possession into genuine scoring opportunities, though Agyemang's absence will only make that task more difficult.

With their attacking depth now stretched thin, the pressure will be on the remaining forwards to step up. Kiko Seike has shown glimpses of consistency as a goal scorer, but few others have proven themselves capable of delivering regularly.

Point-less West Ham and Liverpool in trouble

West Ham United boss Rehanne Skinner is currently on a run of eight straight losses -- a worrying trend given that she was previously sacked by Spurs after suffering nine consecutive defeats -- and her position could soon become untenable if results don't improve quickly. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Gareth Taylor has also struggled, losing all five of his games so far, having only joined the club over the summer.

Both managers find themselves in difficult situations and, in some ways, their shared struggles may offer a small sense of solidarity as they try to steady their respective teams. Both teams have only scored two goals each, but West Ham's 17 conceded has placed them in the danger zone thanks to a minus-15 goal difference, and they have allowed a league-high 2.8 goals per game and have also made the most tackles (143).

Liverpool have only played five games, to West Ham's six, but their situation has been made worse by ACL injuries to two of their star forwards, Marie Hobinger and Sophie Román Haug, which has significantly weakened their attacking options and makes their upcoming fixtures against Spurs, Brighton, and Chelsea even more challenging. They currently have the second-worst xG in the league (3.35) and that doesn't look like changing soon.

Taylor will likely get some time, given he was only hired in the summer. But for Skinner, the next few games could be decisive. If her side fail to pick up points against Manchester City -- which looks unlikely -- or Leicester or Everton, she could face dismissal by the next international break.