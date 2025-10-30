Burnley vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Don Hutchison explains why he thinks nobody can stop Arsenal winning the Premier League title. (1:27)

Hutchison admits he will be 'stunned' if Arsenal don't win the Premier League (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Premier League leaders Arsenal capped off October with six wins from six, while scoring 12 unanswered goals. They will hope to begin November in a similar vein when they make the trip north to Burnley, who host them on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Mikel Arteta's side followed their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend by getting past Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win. Arsenal's starting lineup featured 10 changes including Max Dowman, 15, who made history as the youngest starter in club history.

Burnley, meanwhile, come into this game with a full week's rest, as Scott Parker's side basked in two consecutive Premier League victories over Leeds and Wolves.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal against Brighton. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal were without Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba for the midweek game, and the pair remain doubts for this game. Burnley, meanwhile, have a trio of long-term injuries, but Scott Parker played the same starting XI in the club's last two wins and is unlikely to make any changes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be not be broadcast in the UK, but will in NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, November 1 at 3 p.m. GMT (11 a.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. IST and 1 a.m. AEDT, Sunday)

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Rob Jones

Team News:

Burnley

Connor Roberts, D: knee, OUT, est.return mid-Dec

Jordan Beyer, D: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Jan

Zeki Amdouni, F: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Jan

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Martin Ødegaard, M: knock, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Gabriel Martinelli, F: knock, DOUBT

William Saliba, D: knock, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Burnley (4-3-3)

GK: Martin Dúbravka

RB: Kyle Walker | CB: Hjalmar Ekdal | CB: Maxime Estève | LB: Quilindschy Hartman

CM: Josh Cullen | CAM: Lesley Ugochukwu | CM: Florentino

RW: Jacob Bruun Larsen | CF: Zian Flemming | LW: Jaidon Anthony

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel Magalhães | LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Declan Rice | CAM: Eberechi Eze | CM: Martin Zubimendi

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Viktor Gyökeres | LW: Leandro Trossard

Stats:

Burnley have only defeated Arsenal once in the Premier League (1-4-13 W-D-L), a 1-0 win in London in the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal have not experienced a loss at Turf Moor since 1973.

Arsenal have scored a league-leading 11 set-piece goals in only nine Premier League games this season.

Burnley have conceded eight goals in their last two games against Arsenal while scoring once. They have never scored more that one goal in a game against Arsenal in the PL.

Arsenal went the entirety of October with six wins and six clean sheets, a feat no Premier League club has achieved before.

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:53 Arteta reflects on 'special' Max Dowman's first Arsenal start Mikel Arteta praises teenage talents Max Dowman and Andre Harriman-Annous after the duo made their first starts for Arsenal vs. Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Pushed to the periphery, Nwaneri seizes his chance to shine for Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri has hardly got on the pitch after his breakout last season. On Wednesday, he reminded everyone how much talent he possesses.

Why we know Arsenal will win the Premier League (and how they could still be stopped)

We're not even a quarter of the way through the Premier League season, but we're ready to call it: Arsenal are winning it all. Well, unless ...

Dowman 'secret' to talent revealed by Arteta

Teenage prodigy Max Dowman became Arsenal's youngest-ever starter after being named in the club's lineup for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton.

Arsenal don't fear rivals poaching prodigy Dowman

FIFA rules state players cannot sign a pro contract until they turn 17, meaning Arsenal face an anxious wait to tie down 15-year-old Max Dowman.

Is Arsenal's defence better than José Mourinho's Chelsea?

How stats compare so far Is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal defence the best in Premier League history? Chelsea's record low of 15 goals conceded in 2004-05 could be under threat.