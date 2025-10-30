Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool, who have lost six out of their last seven games, are up against a tough side in Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to find some winning momentum.

Arne Slot, on a run of four straight losses in the league (the latest one coming against Brentford last weekend), is now under some pressure to turn it around. He's not helped by the fact that Liverpool's senior players are also struggling with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konaté not playing at their best.

Meanwhile, new signings who came in for big money like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are yet to settle down. Isak missed the last two games due to injury.

Unlike Liverpool, Aston Villa have won four straight league matches, and are one of only three sided that had a 100% record in October. Their latest win, 1-0 over Manchester City, reaffirmed their return to form and they'll look to continue that at Anfield.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports the U.K., NBC/Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST (Sunday) and 6 a.m. AEST (Sunday).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Paul Tierney

Team news:

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch, M: ankle, DOUBT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Alisson Becker, GK: OUT

Alexander Isak, F: groin, DOUBT

Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, OUT

Curtis Jones, M: groin, DOUBT

Aston Villa

Youri Tielemans, M; calf, OUT, est. return late-Nov.

Expected Lineups:

Aston Villa

GK: Emiliano Martinez

RB: Matty Cash | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: Pau Torres | LB: Lucas Digne

CM: Boubacar Kamara | CM: Amadou Onana

RW: Evann Guessand | AM: Morgan Rogers | LW: John McGinn

CF: Donyell Malen

Liverpool

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Alexis Mac Allister

AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Cody Gakpo

Stats:

Liverpool are looking to avoid losing five consecutive league matches for the first time since September 1953.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3, L11), a 7-2 victory at Villa Park in October 2020.

Liverpool have won six of their last seven Premier League home games against Aston Villa (D1), having been winless against them in four at Anfield before this (D2, L2).

No side is on a longer losing run in the Premier League than Liverpool (4) while no side is on a longer winning run than Aston Villa (4).

Having beaten Manchester City 1-0 last time out, Aston Villa could become the first team since Leicester's title-winners in February 2016 to beat Man City and Liverpool in consecutive matches (2-0 vs Liverpool, 3-1 vs Man City).

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool's Amara Nallo has two red cards in 16 mins, Virgil van Dijk 'took care of him'

Teenage defender Nallo has been sent off in both of his senior appearances for Liverpool, including on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

Slot's Carabao Cup gamble puts more pressure on Liverpool

Liverpool's mounting injury list and punishing upcoming schedule mean the Dutchman was always going to be governed by a desire to protect his senior stars when deciding on his squad for this fourth-round tie.

Liverpool face no new pressure amid 6-of-7 skid, Slot says

Arne Slot said Liverpool's dismal run of form is "not good enough," but does not believe Wednesday's 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace increases the pressure on his team.

Liverpool's struggles continue in Carabao Cup exit to Palace

Arne Slot saw his much-changed Liverpool fall to a sixth loss in seven matches as Ismaïla Sarr's brace helped Crystal Palace reach the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Matty Cash belter sees Aston Villa upset Man City

Matty Cash's brilliant first-half goal earned Aston Villa an excellent 1-0 win over Manchester City, whose Premier League title hopes took an early blow.