Aggie Beever-Jones, birthday star Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway score to give England their 3-0 over Australia in international friendly. (1:03)

England star Michelle Agyemang will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season after confirming she has suffered a ruptured ACL.

Agyemang, 19, was stretchered off in England's 3-0 win over Australia on Tuesday in Derby. Post-match, Sarina Wiegman said the injury looked "horrible", and on Thursday, Agyemang confirmed via her Instagram page the severity of the injury.

"Disappointed that results show a torn ACL," Agyemang said. "I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone.

"Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before.

Michelle Agyemang will miss the rest of the season with the ACL injury. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"In all things I give thanks to the Most High God. This test will surely turn into a testimony."

Agyemang has been on loan at Brighton this season from Arsenal, and it's her parent club that has confirmed she will miss the rest of the campaign.

Agyemang is regarded as one of the best young forwards in world football having starred in England's victorious Euro 2025 campaign.

- Hamilton and Keogh: England outclass Australia at Pride Park

- Why USWNT stars are moving to Europe -- and can the NWSL stop it?

- Women's Champions League on Disney+: Schedule, format, more

Having burst onto the international scene with a remarkable goal on her England debut in April, she made a late charge into the Lionesses' squad for the summer tournament. There she was used as an impact sub and scored England's equaliser against Sweden in the quarterfinals, and then grabbed a last-gasp equaliser against Italy in their semifinal as she played a key role in their eventual triumph.

She spent part of last season on loan at Brighton, and returned there again for this campaign. But she now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The FA added in a statement: "As a member of the Lionesses family, she has the full support of the FA and everyone associated with our England teams. Lionesses staff will remain in regular contact with Michelle and her club and be on hand to aid any aspect of her rehabilitation. We are with you on your road to recovery, Michelle."