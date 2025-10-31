ESPN Brasil's Gustavo Hofman talks about the reasons behind Vinicius outburst and strained relationship with Xabi Alonso after El Clasico. (1:34)

The nights are closing in, darkness is falling all around and spooky season is underway once again with the world of football being dragged into the netherworld of Halloween.

As usual, many soccer stars have celebrated in style, and social media suddenly awash with images of players and their families going all-out for the occasion.

With fixtures piling up, a couple of clubs went early with their celebrations this year as several Real Madrid players had a Halloween party two days before Oct. 31.

Fresh from vanquishing Barcelona in the Clásico, a number of Los Blancos' Brazilian contingent gathered for a fright-fest while donning an array of spooky costumes for the occasion.

Vinícius Júnior's girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, dressed up as Cruella De Vil but her partner obviously didn't get the memo about the "101 Dalmatians" theme, as he decided to go as a manic clown instead.

Endrick and his wife Gabriely Miranda rocked matching his-and-hers Chucky doll costumes for the party which they chose to accessorize with an arsenal of blood-soaked weaponry.

Éder Militão, wife Taina and his family went as the Addams Family and even took the time to produce a short video tribute to the iconic TV show, complete with theme tune and finger clicking.

The theme of Rodrygo costume wasn't immediately clear, but it consisted of a leopard-print suit and blood-splattered t-shirt.

NAPOLI

Serie A champions Napoli also chose to celebrate on Wednesday, the day after they won 1-0 at Lecce while wearing their new limited-edition Halloween kit complete with glow-in-the-dark badge!

The Partonopei kept the ghoulish theme running by gathering in Naples on Wednesday evening. Scott McTominay and partner Cam Reading looked the part, with the midfielder sporting some very convincing half-flesh/half-skull facepaint (though given his new nickname in Naples, dressing up as The Terminator might have been more appropriate).

McTominay also took some time to point out Rasmus Højlund's lack of effort.

The 22-year-old striker, who is on loan from Man United, turned up in a sweater vest, chinos, and black loafers with white socks, with McTominay enjoying his choice of sock color in particular.

The Addams Family were once again represented, with Leonardo Spinazzola playing Gomez this time alongside teammate Matteo Politano, who filled in as Pugsley.

Elsewhere, Alex Meret turned up as Hagrid and Mathías Olivera as Captain Jack Sparrow among a variety of other costumes inspired by Harry Potter, Batman and Breaking Bad.