Manchester United have a "clear plan" to continue backing head coach Ruben Amorim in the transfer market and have already identified the areas of the squad which need to be strengthened, according to director of football Jason Wilcox.

United have spent close to £250 million ($329m) on new players since Amorim took the job at Old Trafford in November 2024.

The Portuguese coach has overseen an upturn in form with three wins in a row and Wilcox insists the club will bring in more players, either in January or next summer.

"We have got a clear plan," Wilcox said in an interview with United's website.

"We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve.

"For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad.

"We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward."

Amorim has relieved the pressure around his job after consecutive wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe suggested during the October international break that he is willing to give the 40-year-old "three years" to implement his plan.

And Wilcox has backed the British billionaire's comments by saying the board will "stay calm" even if United's form dips.

"We have just got to keep this going now," Wilcox said.

"Not get too carried away when we win and not get too disappointed when we lose. We know we are making progress.

"I am sure there are going to be bumps in the road but we have just got to make sure we stay calm irrespective of the noise outside."