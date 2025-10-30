Nottingham Forest vs Man United: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Shaka Hislop talks about Manchester United's 'absolute 180' change from three weeks ago that led them to bag a 4-2 win vs. Brighton under Ruben Amorim. (2:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will look to continue their resurgence in the Premier League as they take a trip down to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

United, who started the season poorly (much like how they ended the last one), have recovered in some style. Three wins in a row -- for the first time under Ruben Amorim -- has seen them climb to sixth in the league, level on points with neighbours Manchester City.

In fact, they are one of only three sides to have a 100% record in October across the Premier League. That will give them confidence walking into a ground where they have not had the best results in recent years.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Forest have been through quite the ride already. After Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked early on, his replacement Ange Postecoglou met the same fate within eight games.

They then called up Sean Dyche, who has won one (vs. Porto in the Champions League) and lost one (vs. high-flying Bournemouth in the Premier League) of his two matches in charge so far. That latest loss has seen them slip into the relegation zone, three behind struggling Fulham with just five points in nine games.

Can Dyche mastermind a return to form? A positive result against Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim determined to prove October wasn't a flash in the pan, will go a long way in that attempt.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch:

The match will not be shown in the U.K., while you can watch it on Peacock in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. GMT (11 a.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. IST and 1 a.m. AEDT, Sunday)

Venue: City Ground, Nottingham

Referee: Darren England

VAR: Tim Robinson

Team news:

Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early January

Dilane Bakwa, D: OUT

Oleksandr Zinchenko, D: groin, DOUBT

Chris Wood, F: knee, DOUBT

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: ACL, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1)

GK: Matz Sels

RB: Nicolo Savona | CB: Nikola Milenkovic | CB: Murillo | LB: Neco Williams

CM: Douglas Luiz | CM: Elliot Anderson

RM: Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM: Morgan Gibbs-White | AM: Dan Ndoye

CF: Igor Jesus

Manchester United (3-4-2-1)

GK: Senne Lammens

CB: Leny Yoro | CB: Matthijs De Ligt | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Amad | CM: Bruno Fernandes | CM: Casemiro | LWB: Diogo Dalot

AM: Bryan Mbuemo | AM: Matheus Cunha

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Stats:

Nottingham Forest are on a three-match winning run against Manchester United. The last time they won four in a row was in a period between 1909-1910.

Forest, though, haven't been in any kind of form this season. They have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches (drawing the other), and they've not even scored in the last four.

United, meanwhile, have won their last three Premier League matches, their best winning run in one season since a run of four in February 2024.

Sean Dyche has seen his teams fail to score in 10 of his last 14 PL games in charge (9 of 13 with Everton, 1 of 1 with Nottingham Forest).

Latest news and analysis:

Ruben Amorim responds to Sean Dyche's '4-4-2' Man United remark

Ruben Amorim has backed Sean Dyche's right to criticise his system while he was working as a pundit, but insists he never thought about changing his tactical approach despite pressure from the fans and the media.

Man United hint at 'plan' to back Ruben Amorim with transfers

United have spent close to £250 million ($329m) on new players since Amorim took the job at Old Trafford in November 2024.

Nottingham Forest: Sean Dyche demands more after latest defeat

Sean Dyche challenged Nottingham Forest to take responsibility and raise their "minimums" following a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in his first Premier League match in charge.

Nottingham Forest 'can finally breathe' as Dyche delivers win

Morgan Gibbs-White said he feels like he "can finally breatheg" aain after Nottingham Forest put a difficult few months behind them with a Europa League victory against Porto in Sean Dyche's first game.