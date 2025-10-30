Frank Leboeuf reacts to Paris Saint-Germain's big win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué will be out for at least several weeks after tearing a muscle in his right thigh, the club said on Thursday.

Doué was taken off on a stretcher during the second half of the 1-1 draw at Lorient on Wednesday in Ligue 1.

Defending champions PSG face Bayern Munich in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, with both sides winning their first three games.

The 20-year-old Doué missed several weeks earlier in the campaign with a calf strain.

Last May, he scored twice when PSG routed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final.