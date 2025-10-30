Spanish authorities are recommending a Real Oviedo fan to be fined €4,000 ($4,625) for allegedly directing racist abuse at Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.

The government's anti-violence commission said in a statement on Thursday that during Barcelona's 3-1 league win at Real Oviedo on Sept. 25, an Oviedo fan was heard making a racial slur in Spanish at Rashford.

"La Liga detected the images on social media and filed a complaint with the National Police," the statement said.

"Subsequently, analysis of footage from the stadium's Organizational Control Unit (UCO) cameras allowed for the identification of the alleged perpetrator. The processing of this proposal will be contingent upon the final decisions made in the criminal proceedings."

The authorities are yet to confirm when a final decision will be taken.

Marcus Rashford played almost the entirety of Barcelona's win over Real Oviedo in September. Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rashford, 27, is currently on a season-long loan at Barcelona from Manchester United.

The England forward has suffered racist abuse throughout his career.

In 2021, a man was jailed in England for racially abusing Rashford on social media after the striker had missed a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat.