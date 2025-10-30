Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is training with Portugal U16 for the first time after call-up ahead of the Federations Cup Tournament in Turkey. (1:04)

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, made his debut for Portugal Uunder-16s on Thursday in a 2-0 win against hosts Turkey.

With Portugal leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Sporting CP's Samuel Tavares and SC Braga's Rafael Cabral, Ronaldo Júnior entered the pitch in stoppage time in the encounter in Antalya, Turkey.

Ronaldo Júnior, 15, plays as a forward for the youth academy of Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League club where his father stars.

Thursday's game was the first of three that Portugal's U16 squad will play in Turkey as part of the Federations Cup Tournament. Portugal take on Wales on Saturday and end the tournament on Monday against England.

Ronaldo Júnior played and scored for Portugal's U15s earlier this year.

Ronaldo Sr, 40, recently celebrated scoring 950 goals in his career.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portugal captain, Ronaldo is the leading men's international scorer with 143 goals from 225 games.