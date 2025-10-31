How to watch NWSL on ESPN: Current-Wave, Courage-Gotham FC

Open Extended Reactions

Decision Day is here and NWSL teams will play one final game on Sunday to close out the 2025 season. Two of them will air on ESPN -- Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage vs. Gotham FC. The Wave will look to upset the 2025 Shield winners, while the Courage try to make their way into the 8th seed of the playoffs.

Here are key facts about Sunday's NWSL doubleheader.

When are the matches?

The Current host the Wave at 3 p.m. ET and Courage host Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN and the ESPN App. The games can be accessed in the NWSL streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Fans can check out the NWSL hub page for scores, schedules and more.