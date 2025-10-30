Open Extended Reactions

Kieran McKenna insists links with Celtic have not been on his radar this week.

The Ipswich Town manager has emerged as an early favourite to succeed Brendan Rodgers on a permanent basis.

The 39-year-old is reported to be among the names being considered by the Celtic board after Rodgers resigned on Monday.

Kieran McKenna has been linked to Celtic. George Wood/Getty Images

The former Northern Ireland youth international has stressed his focus is on Ipswich, who he led to successive promotions before they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

When quizzed on the speculation at a pre-match media conference, McKenna said: "It's not something I've given any thought to and where any part of my concentration is this week to be honest.

"I know I've got a really special job here at a special club, a massive football club that I have built a great affinity to and we're in a really important season and a really important stage of the season. We've got a big week coming up, three big games starting on Saturday at QPR.

"Honestly, anything outside of that hasn't touched my radar this week."

When asked if an approach had been made, he said: "I've not had any of those conversations or anything of the like. My focus again has just been purely here.

"My focus is honestly just on Ipswich. Of course, we all grow up as football supporters. People who are lucky enough to work in the game and have different affinity with different clubs. But as I said, I'm really privileged to be in the position that I am.

"I know the size, the significance, the history of this football club as well.

"And when you're in the honoured position to manage this football club, there's no time or no space to think or discuss any other football clubs."

When asked if there was an understanding with Ipswich that he could discuss an approach which interests him, McKenna said: "These things are usually contractual. I don't think there's many unofficial handshakes. I think in every manager's contract, there's contractual things.

"I couldn't even tell you what mine are, to be honest. If I did know, I wouldn't tell you, but I don't know what they are. It's not my focus."

McKenna replaced former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as the favourite to land the job, which is being filled by Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney on an interim basis.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy and Ferencvaros boss Robbie Keane -- both former Celtic players -- are also among those with the shortest odds.