Open Extended Reactions

Players and staff of Sheffield Wednesday have been paid wages a day early after administrators took control of the struggling club.

The Championship side's financial problems have caused delays in payments in five of the last seven months but that pattern has been broken with the Owls now under the control of administrator Kris Wigfield.

Henrik Pedersen's side have been given a 12-point deduction for being placed into receivership, leaving them 16 points adrift of safety on minus six, but with supporters having now ended a boycott of the club -- that was put in place in protest against former owner Dejphon Chansiri -- there are signs of a corner having been turned.

A statement from the club said: "This marks a major step forward in stabilising the club's operations and rebuilding trust both internally and with our supporters.

Sheffield Wednesday and their fans have celebrated going into administration James Holyoak/PA Images via Getty Images

"We couldn't have achieved this without the incredible backing of you Wednesdayites.

"Your return to Hillsborough, the surge in merchandise and ticket sales and your continued belief in the club have made this possible."

- Sheffield Wednesday fans buoyant despite going 16 points adrift

- Sheffield Wednesday offered hope as fans rally together

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust also confirmed a commitment of £20,000 ($26,000) towards supporting the club, with a crowdfunding campaign launched in order to further help get the Owls back on their feet.

As of Thursday evening more than £10,000 had been raised via the website Go Fund Me.

A statement on the site from the Supporters' Trust said: "Over the past week, the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust has taken a major step toward supporting Sheffield Wednesday through this challenging administration period -- in the most direct and constructive way possible.

"Following positive discussions with the club, the Trust has formally committed £20,000 ready for immediate transfer, to support Sheffield Wednesday through available sponsorship opportunities and any other means that help cover the club's running costs.

"This commitment is built on three pillars: £20,000 committed and ready for transfer; £8,750 worth of Trust-funded scarves (1,750 units) donated for the club to market and use as they see fit; A pledge to continue fundraising throughout the administration period, raising as much as physically possible to help the club.

"This isn't a standard commercial arrangement -- it's a statement of unity.

"As a community benefit society, funded by supporters, the Trust is determined to ensure Sheffield Wednesday has the backing it needs in its most difficult moment.

"This effort is rooted in openness, transparency and trust -- values that we believe should define the relationship between club and supporters moving forward."

Wednesday's next match is against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday.