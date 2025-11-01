        <
          European live updates: Spurs host Chelsea in London derby

          • ESPN
          Nov 1, 2025, 05:48 PM

          It's a new month, and there's another new weekend of action across Europe!

          Saturday kicked off in the Premier League with two big clashes as league leaders Arsenal won 2-0 at Burnley to go seven points clear at the top of the table, while Manchester United were denied a fourth straight win with a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

          Next, we have a London derby as Tottenham Hotspur play host to Chelsea. Elsewhere, reigning champions Bayern Munich play host to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga (stream LIVE on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

          Enjoy all the updates from across the continent.