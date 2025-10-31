LIVE: Premier League news conferences - Liverpool, Arsenal, more

Open Extended Reactions

Pressure is growing on Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Premier League managers will address the media today ahead of a huge weekend of football.

Liverpool's Arne Slot is up first off the back of his side's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Liverpool have now won just one game in their last seven in all competitions, with a 3-2 defeat to Brentford in the league last week.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt face more questions on his side leading the pack and looking in fine form as the turn of the year approaches. Arsenal are four points clear of second place Bournemouth and six points ahead of Manchester City, who are fifth.

Join ESPN for all the latest news and events from Friday's news conferences.