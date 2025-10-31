Jurgen Klinsmann explains how Xabi Alonso should handle Vinicius Jr. after his blow-up in El Clásico. (0:57)

Xabi Alonso has said there will be "no punishment" for Vinícius Júnior after the star stormed off during Real Madrid's Clásico win over Barcelona, praising the player's "valuable, positive" apology and saying "the matter is now closed."

Vinícius reacted angrily to being substituted in the 72nd minute of the 2-1 LaLiga victory at the Santiago Bernabéu, visibly questioning Alonso's decision before heading straight down the tunnel.

On Wednesday, the Brazil international posted an apology on social media which named fans, teammates, the club and president Florentino Perez, but omitted Alonso.

"On Wednesday, after two days' rest, we had a meeting with everyone," Alonso said in a news conference on Friday.

"Vini did well, he was impeccable. He spoke from the heart, with sincerity. I was very satisfied and for me, from that moment the matter is closed."

ESPN has reported that the relationship between Alonso and Vinícius has been damaged -- with the Clásico row the latest episode -- after the coach left the player out of his starting eleven three times so far this season, having previously planned to drop him for Madrid's Club World Cup semifinal.

Alonso denied that he was surprised or disappointed that Vinícius' apology didn't mention him by name.

"For me, it was a very valuable, positive statement," Alonso said. "Vini showed his honesty, he spoke from the heart, what this club means to him. For me what's most important is what he said to his teammates, the fans and the club. I'm very satisfied and since Wednesday, the subject is closed and we're thinking about what's next."

Madrid had previously said that disciplinary matters would remain internal, but Alonso said Vinícius would face no sanction for what happened, and was available to play Valencia on Saturday.

"I was satisfied, and since Wednesday it's closed," Alonso said. "We've trained well, Vini is fine. We're all in the same boat, rowing in the same direction... We have a game tomorrow, which is the most important thing. No punishment."

Talks over a new contract for Vinícius -- with his current deal up in 2027 -- are currently on hold, but Alonso insisted that isn't a distraction.

"He looks very focused," Alonso said. "The other day [against Barça] he played a very good game, and against Juventus too, and against Getafe, and we hope for the same tomorrow."

Alonso's managerial style is a sharp contrast with predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, who was known for a more relaxed attitude.

"It's important to be authentic, having a sincere, direct relationship," Alonso said, when asked how he managed situations like this.

"Knowing your role, and always thinking about what's best for the team... It's about having a good relationship, with respect, but knowing that not everyone is the same. That's where you need to have emotional intelligence."

One blow for Madrid after the Clásico win was an injury for captain Dani Carvajal, who had only just returned after a long absence.

"On Monday morning it was a surprise to get the call from the doctor," Alonso said. "We'll miss him for sure. He's very important in the day to day. It could be seven, eight weeks, but I'm not a doctor."