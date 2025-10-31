Open Extended Reactions

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá on Friday was reprimanded and warned as to his future conduct over his failure to cooperate with a Football Association investigation into spot-fixing allegations.

Paquetá was cleared of four spot-fixing charges by an independent commission in July, but the commission did find he had failed to comply with a requirement to answer questions and provide information to the FA's investigation.

The FA later confirmed it would not appeal against the commission's decision to clear the Brazil international of the four spot-fixing charges. Sources told PA that Paquetá could still sue the FA over the collapse of his move to Manchester City.

In its written reasons, the commission said Paquetá had been "acting on advice at all times" in his dealings with the FA but "as a participant he has an obligation to respect and abide by the [FA] regulations."

It determined any sanction should be at the lower end of the scale, with a suspension an option for more serious breaches of these rules.

The commission said the starting point for sanction had been a fine, but this was reduced to a reprimand, with the commission observing that the FA was "apparently not interested in what the player had to say at the second interview," when he offered to answer questions arising from the disclosure which had taken place after the first interview.

The commission added: "In any event, the player provided answers to the matters raised by the FA by his provision of a witness statement on December 15, 2023, thus in reality complying with the request for information.

"He had previously volunteered the production of his mobile devices for interrogation. Significantly, this was all prior to charges being brought and did not ultimately frustrate the investigation. No evidence of prejudice has been advanced by the FA."

The commission also took into account Paquetá's clean disciplinary record, the "weighty" legal costs he had already incurred and the "mental stress" the case generated for Paquetá, with the investigation prompting the collapse of a move to Manchester City.

The commission also noted the torment caused to Paquetá by the "realisation that, had the [spot-fixing] charges been found proved, his footballing career would almost certainly have come to an end."

The commission determined the FA should bear 90% of the costs of the commission and Paquetá 10%. This was based on the fact the spot-fixing charges which were not found proven accounted for the "overwhelming majority" of the cost involved.