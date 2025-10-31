Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has suggested Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke could all return for Arsenal's north London derby clash against Tottenham on Nov. 23.

The trio have all suffered knee problem with Ødegaard sidelined since October 4, Madueke since September 21 and Havertz since the opening weekend of the season.

The Gunners face three away games in a week prior to November's international break, starting with a Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Gabriel Martinelli will miss the game at Burnley with a knock while William Saliba is being assessed due to an unspecified issue.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both hoping to be back in Arsenal colours soon. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus is also stepping up his rehabilitation after undergoing knee surgery in January and asked for an update on the quartet, Arteta said on Friday: "I would say weeks, and some of them pretty soon, hopefully, if they keep evolving the way they are doing.

"Difficult to put a game, you know, that we have the international break, which is a two-week break there. And after that, I think we'll have some back.

"I don't know if it's going to be all of them, some of them, but we'll be quite close by then."

Pushed on whether he was hopeful Madueke, Ødegaard and Havertz could be available to face Spurs, Arteta continued: "Yeah, I'm excited because they are tremendous players. I see them work every single day, how desperate they are to be part of the team.

"The huge boost that is going to be for the squad to have and those players again, after such a long, long time, so really happy that I think it's going to be very soon."

Arsenal are top of the league after eight straight wins in all competitions. They have conceded just three goals all season and are now the bookmakers' favourites to win the league title for the first time since 2004.

However, Arteta warned his squad not to be distracted by title talk. "We have to focus on the journey and what we have to do every single day, fixing the outcome," he said.

"Of course we want to win it and the preparation is towards that. Great. Now we have set all the protocols, processes, ambitions, everything.

Arsenal have enjoyed a perfect October and are the favourites to win the Premier League. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

"Now you have to focus on what you have to do, if not you get distracted with the rest. I don't want any of that in and around the team."

Appearing to reference Son Heung-Min's miss as Spurs were beaten by Manchester City in May 2024 -- a pivotal moment as City pipped Arsenal to the 2023-24 title -- Arteta added: "At the end you learn that the margins at the end to achieve it or not are multiple.

"So it can be that an opposition player is one against one against the keeper, he scores that goal, you are champion. The other keeper saves it you are not champion.

"It can be other injuries, it can be other decisions, it can be a mistake of mine, it can be that many factors that we cannot control that outcome or we can control it while we can do the best. That's it."