Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has lamented the fixture calendar as Arsenal and Crystal Palace continue talks over when to play their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The last-eight ties are due to be played on Dec. 16 but that scheduling would mean Palace play three times in five days with games against Manchester City and KPS Kuopio either side.

Arsenal's preference is understood to be Dec. 16 given they do not play again until a trip to Everton on Dec. 21 but two other dates are also under discussion including Christmas Eve.

Mikel Arteta has criticised the fixture calendar. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Asked about the general picture regarding fixture congestion, Arteta said on Friday: "Every decision that we make in terms of a fixture has to be guided on two main things, I think: players' welfare and then supporters. That's it.

"The rest has to come very, very far away from that. And we should never forget that principle. That's the only thing I would say."

Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed last year that players were "close" to striking after FIFA expended the Club World Cup and UEFA increased the number of group stage matches for each team from six to eight.

- How Man City's Rodri can regain his Ballon d'Or form

- Premier League Top 50: Ranking the best players of 2025-26 so far

- Chelsea have a red card problem -- can they set record as bad boys of Europe?

Arteta said: "If we look after the players' welfare and our supporters, I think we're never going to get to that point [where players strike]. And that's it.

"We have to close the window there, we cannot open that window, it has to be closed -- It's our most precious value.

"We have the best league in the world and we cannot just open any window for anything just to lose that because we don't respect that, and we forget what we are made of and what makes this game and this league so, so special.

"If we respect that, I'm sure we're going to be totally fine."