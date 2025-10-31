ESPN's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham play with more pressure at home compared to playing away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (1:16)

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman announced his retirement from football to pursue a career as a film director and photographer.

Whiteman, 27, joined Spurs aged 10 and spent 16 years at the club until his contract ended last summer.

In that time, he made just one appearance for the first team, replacing Joe Hart after 82 minutes in a Europa League victory over Ludogorets on 5 November 2020.

Alfie Whiteman replaces Joe Hart against Ludogorets in his only Tottenham appearance. Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Having been part of the squad that won the Europa League last season, Whiteman retires with a European winner's medal.

He was a mascot for Tottenham aged six, before joining the club four years later.

Whiteman spent 18 months on loan at Swedish outfit Degerfors between August 2021 and December 2022, making 34 appearances in the Allsvenskan.

He earned 17 caps for England at youth level, with his final involvement as a Tottenham player celebrating the Europa League triumph as the club ended its 17-year trophy drought.

Whiteman made the decision post-Tottenham not to continue playing football but to retire from the sport and move to a new career.

He has joined production company Somesuch and is also a resident DJ with NTS Radio.