Kylian Mbappé said he wants to be at Real Madrid "for many years" -- and win more trophies at the club -- after receiving the European Golden Boot for 2024-25.

Mbappé scored 31 LaLiga goals last season, his debut campaign with Madrid, to win the prestigious individual trophy, presented by the organisation European Sports Media, for the first time in his career.

"It's a pleasure for me to win the Golden Boot," Mbappé said in a ceremony at the Bernabéu on Friday attended by coach Xabi Alonso, the Real Madrid squad, and president Florentino Pérez.

"It's an important moment for me, the first time I win this prize. It means a lot to me as a forward."

The award is given to the top scorer in Europe's leagues during a season, with a points system weighted to favour goals in more competitive leagues.

Kylian Mbappé won the Golden Boot for scoring 31 league goals last season. OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappé's 31 league goals saw him awarded 62 points, finishing ahead of Viktor Gyökeres, with 58.5 points for his season at Sporting CP, and Liverpool's Mo Salah on 58 points.

Harry Kane won the prize in 2023-24, Erling Haaland in 2022-23, and Robert Lewandowski the two seasons before that.

Mbappé praised his teammates, after a start to the 2025-26 season under new coach Alonso which has seen Madrid win 12 out of 13 games in all competitions.

"We have an incredible group," Mbappé said.

"I hope we're going to win important prizes this year. That's the most important thing, winning collective prizes. I hope to be here for many years and win this kind of thing many times."

Madrid are five points clear at the top of LaLiga, after beating rivals Barcelona in their Clásico last weekend. They host Valencia on Saturday.

"I hope we'll keep going as a team, as I say the team is the most important thing," Mbappé said.

"Without these players it's impossible to win these prizes. I know that. I want to thank the club, the doctors, the staff, who help me on and off the pitch. I hope I'll win it again, next year, I've started well!"

"I'm very proud that our team can count on a player like you," president Pérez -- for whom signing Mbappé was a top priority for many years -- said. "You perfectly represent the values of this club.

"Last season you won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. You won this shoe with 31 league goals in 34 games, and 44 goals in all competitions. This season you already have 16 goals.

"You're top scorer in the league and the Champions League, in the best start to a season of your career. This is your first Golden Shoe, it's very difficult to achieve, we've had three here [at Madrid]: Hugo Sánchez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario."