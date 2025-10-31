Gabriele Marcotti and Don Hutchison react to Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Swansea in the Carabao Cup, as Erling Haaland was given the night off. (0:43)

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola has said he thinks Manchester City are "close" to being back to their best ahead of Bournemouth's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola's side established themselves as potential title challengers after going nine games unbeaten in all competitions before suffering a set-back against Aston Villa last weekend.

City have struggled for consistency since winning the last of four-straight titles in 2024, but Guardiola believes his team is not far away from rediscovering top form.

"Still, we're not at our best, but we're close," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"I had the feeling when I see the team, when I see in the dressing room, in training, and how we apply, how we want to try to do things, we will be a team that will be difficult for the opponents to beat us, and this is what I want.

"Will we be there still close to the fight? I don't know, but I said from the beginning, since the World Cup in the States, I'm really, really optimistic about the team going into this season."

Bournemouth go into the weekend in second place in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola has been boosted by the return of Rodri, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

"I think he'll be ready to help, I don't know if from the beginning but hopefully he can be with us," Guardiola said.

"He's been out a few times and we know how important he is for us."

Bournemouth have made a terrific start to the campaign with just one defeat from their first nine games.

Newly promoted Sunderland are also in the top four, but Guardiola insists he's not surprised at the form of some of the league's less-fancied teams.

"I remember when I was in Munich or Barcelona, I always heard the rumours that in England, everyone could beat everyone, I always had that sense," Guardiola said.

"Maybe Liverpool and ourselves in the past changed that dynamic because we were so consistent in terms of points and arriving every season with 90, 90, 90 points, close to 100 points.

"But, I think the Premier League has always been like this, all the teams can beat each other, it is good.

"At some point like the NBA, there is not a dominant team in the last four or five or six years, there is always one different team and everyone can beat everyone. I think for the spectators and for the show of the Premier League it is really, really good."