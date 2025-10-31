ESPN's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham play with more pressure at home compared to playing away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (1:16)

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has been handed a triple injury boost after Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert were all declared fit for Saturday's Premier League visit of Chelsea.

Romero has been sidelined since pulling out of Spurs' clash with Aston Villa on Oct. 19 with a hamstring problem while Udogie suffered a knee injury while away on international duty with Italy.

Odobert missed Tottenham's midweek Carabao Cup fourth round defeat at Newcastle with a side strain but Frank said: "Romero, Destiny and Wilson are available for selection tomorrow.

Cristian Romero is due to be back in the Tottenham lineup for their clash with Chelsea. EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

"If Romero was fit enough, he would have been involved Wednesday. He's ready to be involved tomorrow. Let's see how much."

However, Dominic Solanke will not return until after the international break as his fitness problems continue.

The 28-year-old has only featured twice this season due to ongoing ankle problems which required a minor operation in September.

"We're very aware that when we get Dom back, we hopefully, touch wood, have him back and no setbacks," Frank said.

"We are very aware of doing it the right way. It's going in the right direction, he will not be available before the international break. So that's the status right now."