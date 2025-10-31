Ruben Amorim responds to Sean Dyche's comments about Manchester United's system ahead of facing Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (1:33)

Senne Lammens has said that while he appreciates chants from Manchester United fans comparing him to legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, he insists he is "just Senne Lammens trying to help the team."

Lammens, 23, joined the club from Royal Antwerp on deadline day and, after sitting out United's first few games after his arrival, made his debut in the 2-0 win over Sunderland on Oct. 4 that started the team's three-game winning run.

His performance against Sunderland -- United's first clean sheet of the season -- prompted the crowd at Old Trafford to chant: "Are you Schmeichel in disguise?"

"I don't listen to it too much during the game but I saw it afterwards," he told the BBC.

"I'm not Schmeichel in disguise. I am just Senne Lammens trying to help the team.

"It is an amazing compliment to get but you have to be realistic. He is one of the best goalkeepers ever. I have to prove a lot more to be in the same conversation as him."

Senne Lammens' presence in the Manchester United team has prompted a three-game winning run. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Lammens sat out the first three United games after joining the club, watching teammate Altay Bayindir start in goal for a narrow win over Chelsea and two dispiriting defeats to Manchester City and Brentford.

The Belgian said he thinks giving him a few weeks to adjust to life in the Premier League was the right call from head coach Ruben Amorim.

"There was nothing said before about there being a strict plan," he said. "It was always, 'the best goalkeeper will play.'

"But at the start, I had a little bit of difficulty in training. The manager saw that and gave me a little bit of time to adapt. The first game I played was the perfect opportunity for me. From there everything went well. I couldn't have imagined a better start."

Peter Schmeichel won a host of major trophies during his eight years at Old Trafford. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Lammens said that centre-back duo Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt have helped set expectations for him.

"They told me I don't need to be the most amazing or special goalkeeper, just to be there in important moments to give the team trust," Lammens said.

"It makes them more relaxed knowing someone is behind them who can help them.

"One of the key points of a goalkeeper is helping the defence with communication.

"I am proud of being calm and collected. But when the time is needed, I can be harsh or shout at team-mates. To have both characteristics is good."

Schmeichel won five Premier League titles during his time at United and was a key part of the club's famous treble success in 1999.

"I want to have a long career here," Lammens added. "Then, maybe in the end, I can be in the conversation with people like Schmeichel and [Edwin] van der Sar and [David] de Gea. That would be really nice."