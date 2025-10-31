Open Extended Reactions

There will be just one top-flight fixture played on Boxing Day this year, with the Premier League citing the "expansion of European club competitions" as the root cause of the change to one of English football's long-standing traditions.

Manchester United's match against Newcastle United will be the only game played on Dec. 26 this year.

The Premier League made the announcement when confirming amendments for fixtures in Matchweeks 18, 19 and 20 in December and January, following picks for live broadcast coverage in the UK.

It confirmed that fans can expect a reversion to a more familiar Boxing Day schedule next year as Christmas Day in 2026 will fall on a Saturday, rather than this year when it falls on a Friday.

Boxing Day football matches are a long-standing tradition in English football. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

"The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season -- impacting an important tradition in English football," the Premier League said.

"There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions -- which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup. This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition -- fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.

"With fewer weekends to work with, the league is bound by how the calendar falls. The league can give an assurance that next season there will be more Premier League matches on Boxing Day -- as the date falls on a Saturday.

"As with previous years, and in keeping with our commitment to clubs, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the festive period. This will allow greater time for players to recover with the rest periods between rounds 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match."

