Wales international Aaron Ramsey has terminated his contract with Liga MX's Pumas after suffering a recent muscle injury, sources told ESPN Mexico.

The 34-year-old has not played for Pumas since September and made just six appearances after signing in July.

Ramsey's participation was limited due to his recovery from hamstring surgery earlier in the year.

Despite being brought on as the blockbuster signing of the summer for the Liga MX club, the midfielder made just three starts.

Aaron Ramsey made only six appearances for Pumas. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Without the former Arsenal player, Pumas, in 13th place, will now seek to secure a spot in the top 10 and reach the playoffs with two games to go in the 2025 Apertura.

Off the field, Ramsey has also dealt with a personal matter regarding the disappearance of his dog, Halo. In recent weeks, he's posted numerous times about seeking help with recovering his pet, and was also unavailable to report to Pumas while searching for the dog in Guanajuato.

Ramsey joined Pumas on a free transfer following the end of his second spell with boyhood club Cardiff City. He won the FA Cup three times during his 11 years at Arsenal before joining Juventus, where he won a Serie A title.

He has won 86 caps for Wales and was named in his country's latest squad after a 13-month absence before being forced to withdraw due to injury.

ESPN's Fernando Villa and Adriana Maldonado contributed to this report.