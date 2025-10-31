Transfer rumors, news: Man United target Sporting's Hjulmand

Check out a preview as Manchester United takes on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is on Manchester United's transfer shortlist, while N'Golo Kanté is being targeted for a return to Europe. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Amorim expects Man Utd transfer requests in Jan.

- Madrid's Alonso on Vini Jr. Clásico furore: 'Subject closed'

- Liverpool's Arne Slot refuses to give update on contract talks

Morten Hjulmand is one of the midfielders being considered for a summer move by Manchester United. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are weighing up a move for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are continuing to assess the transfer market ahead of plans to strengthen manager Ruben Amorim's midfield in January. It is reported that Hjulmand, 26, could be acquired for half of the fee that United would be expected to pay to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton or Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, with recent reports indicating that either could require an offer worth between £100 million and £120m to secure. Hjulmand, who has previously been linked with Juventus, has been on United's shortlist for a long time.

- Paris FC are dreaming of signing Al Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kanté, reports Foot Mercato. The 34-year-old is yet to extend his contract with the Saudi club, and newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC see it as a "golden opportunity" to bring him back to Europe. Kanté has made six starts in the Saudi Pro League so far this season, and he will enter the final 18 months of his deal in January. He won one Premier League title with Leicester City and another with Chelsea, where he also won the UEFA Champions League, before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2023. He also wont he 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, for whom he last appeared in November 2024.

- A move for Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano is being considered by Internazionale, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. It is believed that the France international is yet to communicate a desire to stay put at the Allianz Arena, and the Nerazurri are "poised to make a move" if an opportunity arises to land him. The 27-year-old is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract in January, while Lazio's Mario Gila is seen as a potential alternative.

- Multiple clubs are lining up to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee in January. TEAMtalk reports that West Ham United are among five Premier League teams keen on a move for the 24-year-old, but they are facing competition from Europe, with Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven also interested. Previous reports have indicated that the Red Devils would prefer to keep their squad together beyond the next transfer window, but with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Zirkzee wants to play regular minutes to have a chance of being selected in the Netherlands' squad for the tournament.

- Clubs in the Premier League are interested in Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque, according to Diario AS. The 20-year-old left Barcelona for a fee of €25m in February and he has hit form again upon his return to Brazil, scoring goals in 27 league matches. His performances are believed to have caught the attention of clubs in Europe, but teams in England's top flight are "favorites" in the race for him.

EXPERT TAKE

play 0:49 Zirkzee, Mainoo facing uncertain futures at Manchester United Rob Dawson says Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo are hoping for new clubs in the transfer window.

OTHER RUMORS

Arsenal are considering an approach for Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Lennart Karl, with the Emirates Stadium hierarchy willing to back manager Mikel Arteta in January. (CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are planning to hand new contracts to midfield pair Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atlético Madrid's Conor Gallagher "remains an option" for Manchester United in their search for a midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano)

Jadon Sancho could be set to return to Manchester United in January, with Aston Villa "unimpressed." with his recent performances during his loan spell. (Football Insider)

West Ham are reluctant to part ways with midfielder Lucas Paquetá in January. (Football Insider)

Juventus, Internazionale, and Roma are interested in a potential move for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup who has also been approached by teams in the Premier League. (Nicolò Schira)

Aston Villa and Leeds United are among the teams interested in PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari. (TBR Football)

Napoli, Sevilla, and Real Betis are looking at Club America winger Brian Rodríguez. (Ekrem Konur)

Talks over a new contract are set to take place between Sassuolo and forward Armand Laurienté. (Nicolò Schira)