Patrick Vieira has been sacked as manager of Genoa, the Serie A club have announced.

The former Arsenal and France midfielder was appointed in November 2024 and steered the club to a 13th-placed finish in Serie A.

However, Genoa are currently bottom of the table without a league win so far this season, having lost six and drawn three out of nine league games.

The club's sole victories this term have come in two Coppa Italia matches.

Genoa confirmed Vieira's departure on Saturday, two days before their Serie A meeting with Sassuolo.

A statement on the club's website said: "Genoa announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the first team.

"The club would like to thank the coach and his staff for the dedication and professionalism they have shown throughout their work and wishes them all the best for their future careers.

"The technical leadership of the first team has been entrusted on an interim basis to Roberto Murgita, assisted by Domenico Criscito."

Following spells with Nice and New York City, Vieira spent two years in charge of Crystal Palace before departing in March 2023 and joined Strasbourg as head coach in July 2023.