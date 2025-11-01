Don Hutchison explains why he thinks nobody can stop Arsenal winning the Premier League title. (1:27)

Mikel Arteta said his side's first-half display in a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley was "one of the best we have played" as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Viktor Gyökeres and Declan Rice struck first half goals as the Gunners racked up a ninth straight win all competitions and fifth in the top flight.

Their half-time lead would have been more commanding but for two saves from goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, who twice denied Bukayo Saka.

Arteta said: "We started the game exceptionally well. I think the first half is one of the best that we've played, scored two goals, generated another two or three big chances and conceded nothing.

"And that was a platform, because in the second half we dropped the standards, especially with the ball, and with our intentions to play more forward. But again, defensively, we were exceptional."

Burnley failed to lay a glove on the Londoners, with their first effort on goal coming through Florentino Luis' header in the 73rd minute before substitute Marcus Edwards' free kick hit a post deep in stoppage time.

Viktor Gyokeres ended his goal drought against Burnley. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gyökeres, who struck the opener from a corner as Arteta's side also extended their league-leading set-piece goals tally this season, excluding penalties, to 12, was singled out by the Spaniard for special praise.

But the Sweden striker could be doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League game in Prague after being replaced at half-time due to a muscle strain.

Arteta added: "I think it was one of the best games that he's played [for us].

"Overall, his performance was exceptional, apart from the goal, and we had to take him off because he was feeling a little niggle, muscular.

"His high press, his positioning and his touches, his threading in behind, the way he linked play, the way he gets us from this situation to transition.

"He was in a really good moment. It's a shame that he felt something."

Burnley remain five points clear of the bottom three after their fifth league defeat of the season and boss Scott Parker felt the first goal was decisive.

Declan Rice celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal at Turf Moor. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Parker said: "We understood what we were up against, a top, top team with huge quality, and I thought we started the game really well.

"The [first] goal took the wind out of us a little bit in terms of the set-play goal, and we had worked a lot this week on that. But I think it took the edge off us a little bit."

Parker said it was "so hard" to defend the Gunners at set-pieces, with Rice's deliveries "on the money" and the likes of Gabriel a huge physical threat.

"If you don't have those players, you probably don't score as many as what Arsenal are scoring," Parker added.

"You've got a delivery-taker that every single time you ask for it to be put back post, and the runs will be there, it goes back post.

"You ask it to be put front post, and the runs are there, and it gets put there. You've then also got the other element, the timing of the runs and the physicality of those runs."