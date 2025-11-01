Ruben Amorim doesn't think Manchester United would've scored an equaliser against Nottingham Forest if the game was played last season. (1:41)

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United's draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday was a game his team would have lost last season after Amad Diallo snatched a late equaliser.

United led at half-time thanks to a Casemiro header, but conceded twice in 92 seconds early in the second half to fall behind.

Amad scored a stunning volley to make it 2-2 and afterwards Amorim said he was sure United would have lost the game if it had been played last season.

"Yes, and for more goals, I think that is my feeling," Amorim said.

"We lost control of the game for five minutes and we paid a price.

"I think we did some things well. I think also that our level of energy, we dropped a little bit. And when our team drops a little bit, the energy, you can feel it.

"In the past, if we had this kind of bad five minutes and we suffered two goals, we didn't recover.

"Today is a different feeling. You can sense that we could not win this game, but we are not going to lose. And that is a feeling that a big team sometimes has to have."

The result stretches United's unbeaten run to four, while also marking a first Premier League point for new Forest boss Sean Dyche.

Dyche, however, was left fuming after the game following referee Darren England's decision to award United the corner from which Casemiro scored.

Nicolò Savona thought he had kept the ball in play only for England to give United the set-piece which allowed the Brazilian to find the net

"It's not inconclusive, I've seen it back," Dyche said.

"That's two decisions that are not right that have gone against us. They give corners that aren't corners.

"They gave one last week and one this week. It's a really poor decision. That decides a lot. We are fighting for our lives to get up the table."