LONDON -- Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has played down an apparent show of dissent from Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence as he lamented the worst attacking display of his managerial career.

Spurs lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea on Saturday as João Pedro's 34th-minute strike gave the Blues a thoroughly deserved win.

Tottenham fans booed their team off at the final whistle before Van de Ven and Spence appeared to ignore their manager's request to acknowledge supporters.

As the pair went straight down the tunnel, Frank applauded fans to a mixed reaction.

"I understand why you ask the question, but I think that is one of the small issues," Frank said of the incident.

"We have Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence who are doing everything they can. They perform very well so far this season and everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, so I don't think it is a big problem.

"All the players are of course frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform well, so I understand that. I think it is about which is difficult to be consistent in good times and in bad times. That is why I went around to the fans as I did. It is more fun when we win, I can tell you that."

Spurs mustered just three shots in the match and recorded an expected goals figure of 0.05 -- their lowest-ever in a Premier League game since records began, dating back 504 matches to the 2012-13 season.

"I would say that, of course, hurt massively," said Frank. "I've never been in charge of a team that created that little in one game, never. So that, of course, I will look into what we can do to make it better. But I think that's one thing. I think everything is a little bit linked. And today we didn't hit the level."

Spurs dropped to fourth place in the table after Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa but Frank vowed his team will improve as he looks to integrate new attacking signings Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

"Today was one snapshot that didn't look good," said Frank. "I think there have definitely been other spells that have been better. There's no doubt, and I keep saying it, that we have a front four that is new.

"We have to build together with short turnarounds in games. We'll do that. I'm not in doubt that will happen. I think every team I've coached has scored a lot of goals. It will happen again in the future here.

"It is extremely painful and of course that is part of the job to face you guys now and answer the very good questions when you just are burning inside. And you like to find solutions, watch the game back and see what went wrong, but I think it's about trying to stay calm."