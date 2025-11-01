Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah has admitted to being unhappy with his form this season but says he is "so proud" to have scored his 250th goal for Liverpool against Aston Villa.

Arne Slot's side beat Villa 2-0 at Anfield thanks to a goal in either half from Salah and Ryan Gravenberch. The victory comes after a run of four defeats in the Premier League, with Salah's strike against Villa his fourth of the season in the top flight.

"It was very important," Salah said of the win to TNT Sports. "We have had a few losses in the Premier League and the Champions League, but I am glad we started coming back now and it is a good result before some very important games against Madrid and City. It was a very important win for us today."

Salah's own form has been under the microscope in recent weeks and the Egyptian star was even dropped to the bench for Liverpool's last Champions League encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Asked if he was happy with his own personal performances this season, Salah added: "No, but I know football. I have played football for many years. I said at the beginning it is a very tricky season for us, we have a few new players, very good signings, but they need time to adapt to the team and we lost a few good players as well.

"We just need time to adapt and know each other's games and we will be fine."

Mohamed Salah's landmark goal helped Liverpool to victory over Aston Villa. Carl Recine/Getty Images

As well as marking his 250th for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah's goal also meant he tied ex-Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney's record for the most goal involvements in the Premier League for a single club, with 276 (188 goals and 88 assists).

"It is a great feeling to score goals and win trophies for such a big club," Salah added. "It is something I don't take for granted, I am so proud. So happy about it."

Salah also earned plaudits from his manager after reaching a quarter-century of goals in Liverpool red.

"That's almost unbelievable. If you score 250 goals, it is already unbelievable, let alone for one club," Slot said in his post-match news conference. "You don't see that much in football anymore.

"And I think, apart from the goal he scored tonight, he had a very good performance.

"What I also liked is that he didn't only do his offensive work really well, but he helped the team out defensively as well.

"This combination of things led to the fact that I liked his performance tonight.

"And of course, it's special for him to score his 250th. For him to score, it's not even that special, because that's what we all know he will always do."

Information from PA and ESPN Research was used in this report.