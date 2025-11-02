Steve Nicol discusses Xabi Alonso's decision to include Vinicius Jr. in the starting line up for Real Madrid instead of benching him against Valencia. (1:56)

Real Madrid's Endrick is a loan target for Premier League rivals Manchester United and Aston Villa, while Barcelona need Marcus Rashford to lower his wage demands to make his stay at Camp Nou permanent. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Real Madrid striker Endrick made his first appearance of the season on Saturday. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are facing competition from Aston Villa in the race for Real Madrid striker Endrick, according to the Daily Star. Villa have reportedly expressed their interest in a potential January move for the 19-year-old, who is set to look for a switch away from the Bernabéu after failing to establish himself as a regular under manager Xabi Alonso. The Brazil international got his first minutes of playing time this season as a 79th-minute substitute in Saturday's 4-0 win over Valencia (stream a replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.). Endrick is on the radar of several clubs in Europe, with sources telling ESPN that Ligue 1 side Lyon are leading the chase, but United would be willing to explore a six-month loan deal for him when the transfer window opens.

- Talks are ongoing between Barcelona and the representatives of on-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford regarding his demands if they decide to sign him permanently, Diario Sport reports. The reigning LaLiga champions would need the 28-year-old to lower the £325,000-per-week salary he picks up at Old Trafford for a deal to become possible, and they would be willing to hand him a longer-term deal in exchange. Rashford has found bright form for Barça, having directly contributed to 10 goals in 13 matches across all competitions.

- A move for United States and Coventry City forward Haji Wright is being prepared by Leeds United, according to Football Insider. The Premier League side are reportedly monitoring the 27-year-old's situation, as one of their potential options amid plans to strengthen their forward line. It is expected that the Sky Blues would be reluctant to part ways with Wright during the middle of the season, which could make a move more feasible in the summer rather than in January. Wright scored both goals for the U.S. team last month during its 2-1 international friendly win over Australia.

- Napoli are lining up an approach for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, reports the Daily Mirror. It is believed that the Serie A champions want to sign the 20-year-old on an initial loan deal in January, with a clause that would provide them the opportunity to land him permanently in the summer. Both Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay are said to have supported the idea of a move for Mainoo, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to meet his £35,000-per-week salary in full. Mainoo remains interested in a switch away from Old Trafford in January amid hopes of playing regularly to enhance his chances of being selected in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup.

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Football Insider. Spurs are reported to be keen to strengthen their midfield in the next transfer window, and the 28-year-old has caught their attention following several impressive performances in Serie A. However, with Kevin De Bruyne currently injured, the Azzurri are expected to be unwilling to part ways with McTominay in January unless they receive a significant offer for his signature.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:57 Why a loan away from Real Madrid is a 'fantastic opportunity' for Endrick Shaka Hislop examines Endrick's potential loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United are set to intensify their efforts to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson amid hopes of beating Chelsea and Manchester City to his signature. (CaughtOffside)

- AC Milan and Inter Milan are keeping close tabs on Udinese center-back Oumar Solet. (Nicolò Schira)

- Manchester United are considering a "no loans policy" in the next transfer window, which could impact whether striker Joshua Zirkzee is able to secure a short term move away from Old Trafford. (TEAMtalk)

- Inter Milan are prioritizing the signing of a midfielder in January, and they are "ready" to make an approach for Genoa's Morten Frendrup. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are not interested in a move for Al-Duhail midfielder Marco Verratti despite reports. (Tuttosport)

- Several Premier League teams are monitoring the situation of Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque. (Diario Sport)

- Attacking midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers is closing in on reaching an agreement over a new contract with AC Milan. (Nicolò Schira)

- Coventry City are exploring a move for free agent striker Patrick Bamford, who recently left Leeds. (Football Insider)