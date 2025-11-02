Steve Nicol talks about the importance of Mohamed Salah's contributions during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa to return to winning ways. (1:22)

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at criticism from Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, claiming suggestions that Liverpool have lacked leadership this season are "lazy."

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show last week, the former England striker singled out Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, saying their body language this term is "not right."

"I didn't hear him last year," Van Dijk said when asked about the comments following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

"It doesn't hurt me to be honest. I feel like just to come back to this particular player, he is obviously a legend, a big player of the game who inspired so many.

"I can say only positive things, but I feel like that comment is just I would say a bit of a lazy criticism. That's my personal opinion. It's easy to blame all the players but he knows obviously as well as everyone else we do it together, trying to help each and every one of us trying to get out of this.

"Like I said as well last year when things go well, you don't hear that at all. So it is what it is. [Pundits] have to do their job as well. So it is what it is, it's part and parcel and everyone has an opinion and we have to deal with it. There's no hard feelings by the way. I don't take it personal whatsoever."

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at criticism Liverpool have faced this season. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Goals from Salah and Ryan Gravenberch helped Liverpool end their run of four straight Premier League defeats against Villa. The result moves Arne Slot's side up to third in the table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

"I think it was just a good performance," Van Dijk said.

"I think you work very hard in defending as a team -- guys up front, in midfield, the back line, in goal. That was obviously key to the clean sheet, so that helps massively and we have the quality to score goals. We got the win and now we move on."

The Dutchman added: "I want to perform not for myself but for the team, for the club. That's what I've been doing for all those years. I want to win things. I want to win games especially. And I've been very fortunate to win so many games at the club, especially here at home. When there are difficult moments, I try to help my team mates."