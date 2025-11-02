Open Extended Reactions

Trent Alexander-Arnold said he will always love Liverpool however he is received at Anfield on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is likely to be included in the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League clash after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The draw handed Alexander-Arnold a quick return to his boyhood club after a long drawn out transfer saga, with the right-back booed by some Liverpool fans after it was announced he would be leaving the club.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport ahead of the match, which will be broadcast on Prime, Alexander-Arnold said: "When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come.

"Obviously they're a top team so I knew at some point I'd end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It's happening so soon. Mixed emotions. I think it'll be a very, very difficult game but one that I'm excited for."

Alexander-Arnold said he will not celebrate if he scores and, regarding the reception he expects from the home supporters, he added: "Whatever way I'm received is the decision of the fans.

"I'll always love the club, I'll always be a fan of the club. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together -- they'll live with me forever.

"No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I've got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I'm received, that won't change."

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Moving to Madrid allowed Alexander-Arnold to join up with his England team-mate Jude Bellingham, who he admitted played a major role in enticing him to the Bernabeu.

"There was a lot of speculation, the 'agent Jude' stuff," Alexander-Arnold said.

"It was more so in his first season [at Real], we'd meet up at England camps and everyone would want to know what it was like behind the scenes.

"He said it was incredible, and he'd never seen anything like it. The drive from the whole club, to win and the expectation to win. He talked so highly of the club, and I'd made my mind up at the end of the day, I needed a change for me. I wanted a new challenge on and off the pitch."