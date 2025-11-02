Five managers on the market who could replace Vitor Pereira at Wolves

Open Extended Reactions

Wolverhampton Wanderers announced on Sunday that they are parting company with boss Victor Pereira. It comes after a dismal winless start to the season for the club, who have managed to register just two points this campaign.

Pereira has lasted under a year in the job after being appointed in December 2024, when he joined the West Midlands outfit on an initial 18 month deal.

So who are some of the candidates available that could replace him in the Wolves hotseat?

Brendan Rodgers

Visionhaus/Getty Images

An early favourite for the role, Rodgers left his role at Celtic this week when he handed in his resignation. Frustrated with the sporting project at the Scottish giants, he couldn't see any way of moving forward. A return to the Premier League at some point seems likely and it might well be sooner rather than later.

He has extensive experience in the Premier League, with spells at Liverpool and Leicester City, where he guided the Foxes to fifth place and therefore qualifying for the UEFA Europa League group stage in his first full season.

Daniele de Rossi

Andrea Amato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wolves have never been averse to a wildcard appointment from Europe and the Italian legend fits the bill. De Rossi has been out of work since September 2024, when he was sacked by his boyhood club AS Roma, where he spent the majority of his playing career.

His most notable achievement there was taking the club to the semifinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League, where they were eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on aggregate.

He has previously been linked with the role at Wolves but the club eventually moved for Pereira.

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag was in charge of just two league games for Bayer Leverkusen Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Would it be too much too soon for the Dutchman? Although he encountered some highs at Man United his ultimate downfall at the club was a long, drawn out process which clearly took its toll. His return to the game with Bayer Leverkusen couldn't have gone worse as it ended after just 62 days and two league games. Reports of fallouts with the hierarchy and players littered his short period at the German side. Ten Hag could view the Wolves job as a perfect opportunity to restore his reputation, one he built up impressively at Ajax.

Edin Terzić

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

This would be something of a coup for Wolves, with the German manager currently out of work since he left his role at Borussia Dortmund by his own request in June 2024. Terzić, 43, is still seen as one of the most impressive young coaches in the game and where his next job would be has been a source of major interest. In 2023-24, Terzić took Borussia Dortmund to 5th place and in the same season led them to a Champions League final, beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final before losing to eventual winners Real Madrid 2-0.

Adi Hütter

GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images

Out of work since October 2025, Hütter was sacked after a poor run of form in his last role with AS Monaco. Prior to that with the Ligue 1 side things had been very impressive, working with a young squad in 2023-2024 and leading them to their first Champions League appearance since 2018-2019.

He repeated the feat the next season when Monaco secured a third-place finish and second consecutive Champions League qualification. Another wildcard, certainly, but Hütter would be an eye catching appointment.