West Ham vs Newcastle: Espirito Santo picks up first win of his tenure

LONDON -- Nuno Espirito Santo registered his first win as West Ham manager on Sunday as his side completed a comeback 3-1 win over Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

The game started poorly for West Ham when only a minute after a Jarrod Bowen effort hit the post, Jacob Murphy got past El Hadji Malick Diouf far too easily before giving Eddie Howe's side the lead within five minutes.

West Ham were then denied a penalty with Bowen again at the centre of the action, with referee Robert Jones deeming that Malik Thiaw had touched the ball before bringing the England forward down.

A powerful Lucas Paquetá strike from outside the box and a fortuitous Sven Botman own goal gave Nuno's side the lead heading into half-time.

Contrary to their defensive record so far this season, West Ham held on to their lead in the second half that saw Newcastle struggle to really trouble Alphonse Areola in goal.

Seven minutes into stoppage time, Tomáš Souček capped off the win for the home side with Newcastle stretched searching for an equalizer.

Despite the result, West Ham find themselves rooted inside the relegation zone while Newcastle remain in the bottom half after their fourth defeat of a stop-start season

Paquetá the protagonist for West Ham

Lucas Paquetá brought West Ham level with a shot from outside the box. Getty

If ever the Premier League needed reminding what a vintage midfielding performance looks like, Paquetá provided just that on Sunday.

Against one of the league's most robust midfield in Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, it was Paquetá who shone.

West Ham came into the game with just one win in their first nine, with Espirito Santo saying in his programme notes pre-match that his side needed to be "braver."

Paquetá epitomised exactly what his boss was looking for, single-handedly dragging West Ham forward. He won four of his seven duels and completing the most passes for his side in an action-packed first-half.

So, as Nick Pope punched away a Crysencio Summerville cross just after the half-hour mark for Matheus Fernandes to head into Paquetá's path, the West Ham faithful sensed only one outcome.

A powerful effort driven low past Pope from outside the box was exactly the jolt a stadium that had yet to see their side pick up a point at home all season needed.

There have been reports of the Brazilian wanting out of West Ham and in the week the FA ended a spot-fixing case against him with a mere warning, Paquetá showed just how crucial it is that West Ham keep hold of him in January if they are to end this season with their Premier League status intact.

Newcastle's attacking troubles continue

Newcastle United struggled to break down the West Ham defence in the second half. Getty

After losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool in the summer, Newcastle's new No. 9 Nick Woltemade has more than hit the ground running with six goals in all competitions.

However one man doesn't make an attack and Eddie Howe made his feelings towards his front line clear at half-time.

Woltemade, who registered a team-low 14 touches in a sluggish first half and Anthony Gordon, who failed to create a chance in the first 45 with two unsuccessful take-ons, were both hooked for Will Osula and Jacob Ramsey respectively. Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes were later added to the mix but to no avail.

Outside of Woltemade, only three players have scored a league goal for the Geordies this season, Guimarães with three, then Murphy and Osula with one each. For a side competing in the Champions League and harbouring top 4 ambitions, it simply isn't good enough.

Up against a side with the worst defensive record in the league, it will be a worry for Howe that outside of Murphy's early strike it was the Hammers who went on to create the more clear-cut chances.

Gordon, Elanga, Barnes and Ramsey all remain without a goal contribution in the league after defeat on Sunday and after a blunt second half going forward, Howe will need to find a more sustainable attacking outlook if Newcastle are to maintain a European charge and Champions League campaign this term.

The Nuno Era has liftoff:

West Ham United picked up their first home points of the season. Getty

On the day West Ham's relegation rivals Wolves sacked their manager Vitor Pereira, Nuno served up a timely reminder of his credentials to keep the east London side in the Premier League, securing not only the first win of his tenure but remarkably West Ham's first home points of the season.

After widespread criticism of the Protuguese coach's team selection in defeats to Brentford and Leeds, Nuno flipped the script and opted for a midfield pairing of the much-loved Freddie Potts and Matheus Fernandes rather than the Souček-Andy Irving pivot.

Much to the ire of West Ham fans, he also swapped his full-backs around in those defeats with Wan-Bissaka playing on the left and Ollie Scarles on the right. However on Sunday, West Ham's full-backs were in much more familiar territory with Diouf on the left and Wan Bissaka back on his favoured right hand side and they both reaped the rewards of the change.

Despite Diouf's culpability in Newcastle's goal, he was a constant threat down the left while Wan Bissaka looked a different player going forward compared to recent outings.

Nuno hasn't been shy when speaking about the predicament West Ham find themselves in, consistently reiterating just how big the club is. However that alone isn't enough in the Premier League. Nuno's changes on Sunday showed that he may just be the right man to guide West Ham towards safety.

