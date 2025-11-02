Ruben Amorim doesn't think Manchester United would've scored an equaliser against Nottingham Forest if the game was played last season. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Amad Diallo's disappointment at the failure to rack up a fourth straight win was palpable as the Manchester United star vowed to keep fighting to get the club back where they belong.

After a wretched 2024/25 season and sluggish start to this campaign, the Red Devils have kicked on with October wins against Sunderland, rivals Liverpool and Brighton.

United began November looking to extend that winning run at Nottingham Forest but had to settle for a 2-2 draw after blowing the lead Casemiro had given them from a controversially-awarded corner.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolò Savona scored in quick succession at the start of a second half that ended with Diallo fizzing home a fine volleyed equaliser and seeing a stoppage-time shot cleared off the line.

"Honestly we are really disappointed to go home with one point," the Ivory Coast international said.

"We were in a good moment, winning three games in a row. We wanted to do the fourth, but we can learn from this and then try to do the best next time."

Ruben Amorim feels the group have already learned some lessons, with the United boss saying there has been a mentality shift from the side that last season would have lost in the same circumstances.

"I think winning games always gives players confidence," Diallo said of their resilience. "Now I think everyone is in good moments.

"As a team, we are learning every day with the manager, with Ruben, because we believe in his system.

"But I think today we are really disappointed because as a team we demand a lot."

Amad Diallo scored a late equaliser at City Ground. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Diallo is developing well in the right wing-back position under Amorim, who took charge at the City Ground on the one-year anniversary of his appointment as United manager.

Put to the 23-year-old that the club have come a long way under the Portuguese, he said: "Yeah, of course. It wasn't easy at the beginning for him and for us.

"But the beginning was a start. Now we are trying to understand the system, and we are trying to do the best every game.

"We want to win every game because we want to bring this club to the level where they deserve to be."

- Man United get reality check as winning streak ends at Nottingham Forest

- Forest's Dyche fumes at Man United goal, calls for VAR changes

United have certainly improved this season thanks in no small part to a summer rebuild that saw the likes of Bryan Mbeumo arrive -- a player Diallo is linking up well with on and off the pitch.

"I think we have a good relationship, especially because he speaks French," he said of the Cameroon forward.

"We are trying to have that relationship, not only on the pitch but even outside the pitch, to have that connection.

"He's a good guy, he's a humble guy, he works very hard in training, so we are trying to do the best on the right."

United now turn their attention to next Saturday's trip to Tottenham, where Diallo says they will "have to be focused until the end" if they are to get back to winning ways.

Forest welcome Leeds to the City Ground next Sunday having continued their Europa League campaign away to Sturm Graz on Thursday, with goalscorer Savona seeking further improvements.

"We had a good win against Porto, but now we need to work harder to win more games in the Europa League and the Premier League," the defender said.

"That's the mentality to have."