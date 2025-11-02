Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona's unbeaten start to the season was ended on Sunday as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad in Liga F.

Barça had opened the campaign with 10 straight wins in all competitions but that run came to an end in San Sebastián, where Edna Imade's first half penalty was the difference between the two teams.

Despite the defeat, Barça remain top of the league, four points clear of both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad after nine matches.

With Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo, Patri Guijarro and Kika Nazareth all out injured, Barça's thin squad was always going to be put to the test against a La Real side who have made a great start to the season.

Barcelona suffered their first loss of the season against Real Sociedad. Photo by Gari Garaialde/Redferns

Coach Pere Romeu included several B teamers among his 18-player squad for the trip north, which included six teenagers.

Sensing an opportunity, La Real took the lead in the first half when Imade converted from the spot, taking her tally in the league this season to seven.

It was just the second time Barça have conceded in Liga F in the current campaign.

Despite the absentees, Romeu still fielded a team including Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen, among other international stars, but Barça could not get going.

They mustered just one shot on target across the whole game and their hopes of rescuing a point disappeared when a stoppage time goal from Norwegian youngster Martine Fenger was ruled out for offside.