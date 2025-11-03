Stats: Mbappe equals Ronaldo's record 13, Salah joins Rooney on 276, Haaland's 12

Open Extended Reactions

It was another exciting weekend of football across Europe's top leagues. Arsenal maintained their winning run and are now six points clear at the top of the Premier League while Liverpool are out of their losing streak with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Manchester City also won their match against Bournemouth while Chelsea overcame the challenge against Tottenham.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid continue to lead the standings post their 4-0 win over Valencia. Barcelona also won their match against Elche.

Leaders Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen in the Bundesliga while Napoli dropped points in Serie A after goalless draw against Como. AC Milan beat Roma to go third on the table behind Napoli and Inter Milan.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

4

Erling Haaland became only the third player ever to score 2+ goals in four or more consecutive Premier League home appearances, after Robbie Fowler (4 across 1995/1996) and Luis Suárez (5 in 2013).

12

Haaland has scored 12 Premier League goals this season. The only players to score as many or more in their side's first 10 matches of a campaign in the competition are Les Ferdinand (13 in 1995-96) and Haaland himself (15 in 2022-23).

276 and 250

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has now equalled Wayne Rooney (276 for Manchester United) for the most goal involvements in the Premier League for a single club (188 goals and 88 assists for Liverpool).

He also scored his 250th goal for Liverpool (all competitions), just the third player in the club history to do so after Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

7

Arsenal have won seven consecutive games without conceding in all competitions for just the second time in the club's history, previously doing so between September and October 1987.

Arsenal won all their matches in October and entered November on a 12-game winning streak, holding first place in the Premier League without conceding a goal �� The Gunners have been unstoppable �� pic.twitter.com/MZcwgl7jYw - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2025

8

Arsenal have scored eight league goals via corners this season, the most ever by a team in their first 10 games of a Premier League campaign.

10

Wolves have failed to win any of their opening 10 league games in both of their last two seasons (D2, L8 this season and D3, L7 in 2024-25).

6

Manchester United's Amad Diallo has scored 10 Premier League goals in his career, with 6 of them coming in the final 10 minutes + stoppage time.

Since the start of last season, only Salah (10) has scored more PL goals in the 80th minute or later.

17

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has scored 17 goals in 80 LaLiga appearances. Only Kylian Mbappé (23) has scored more goals before turning 19 in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

13

Mbappé has scored 13 goals in 11 league matches in 2025/26. Only Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 13+ goals in his first 11 matches of a season in the competition with Real Madrid in the 21st century (13 in 2011/12 and 20 in 2014/15).

Kylian Mbappé presented his Golden Boot at the Santiago Bernabéu before kicking off today's match against Valencia �� He even called all his teammates on the bench to join the photo �� pic.twitter.com/rATlsosZvB - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2025

200

Antoine Griezmann has scored his 200th goal in LaLiga, becoming the 11th player, and sixth foreigner after Lionel Messi (474), Cristiano Ronaldo (311), Karim Benzema (238), Hugo Sanchez (234) and Alfredo Di Stefano (227) to reach this milestone in the competition history.

11

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford has 11 goal involvements (G6, A5) in all competitions since the beginning of August. He's only behind Mbappe (G18, A2) and Julián Alvarez (G8, A4) among players involved in LaLiga.

15

Bayern Munich have now won 15 competitive matches in a row.

Since being promoted to the Bundesliga in 1965, the team had only achieved this once before, winning 23 in a row under Hansi Flick in 2020.

6

Borussia Dortmund kept their sixth clean sheet of this Bundesliga season, which is a joint best in Europe's big five leagues with Arsenal and a new club record after nine league matches.

9

AC Milan have extended their Serie A unbeaten streak to 9 games. Only Atlético Madrid (10) has a longer such streak in Europe's top 5 leagues.

1

Inter Milan defeated Hellas Verona with an own goal by Verona's Martin Frese at 90'+3. This is the first time a Serie A team won a game with an own goal by the opponent in stoppage time since Nov. 2022, when AC Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 with a Nikola Milenkovic OG (90'+1).

0

Excluding newly promoted teams, Napoli are one of two clubs (Monaco) in the top 5 European leagues who are unbeaten at home in 2025.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were involved with goals in their respective matches. Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr's win over Al Feiha while Messi scored in a 2-1 loss of Inter Miami to Nashville.

Cristiano Ronaldo adds yet another goal to his name, getting closer to 1,000 career goals �� The scoring machine continues to produce ⚽️�� pic.twitter.com/birTVqRIuW - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 1, 2025

25

For the 25th time with Al Nassr, Ronaldo scored multi-goals in a game, his first since September 20 vs Al Riyadh.

4 and 10

Messi has 4 goals in the last 3 MLS Cup matches. Messi has 10 goals in 6 career matches against Nashville SC, his most vs. any MLS opponent (including MLS Regular Season and MLS Cup).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)