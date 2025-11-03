Transfer rumors, news: Kane considering shock Barcelona move

Ale Moreno praises Harry Kane's progression at Bayern Munich after his side set a new European record with their 14th straight win. (2:05)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is considering a shock move to Barcelona, while Liverpool are keeping tabs on recent Fulham signing Kevin after his impressive start to the season. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is considering a shock move to Barcelona next summer, Sport has revealed. The England international is arguably in the form of his life this season, having scored 22 goals in just 15 appearances to date. However, a €65 million release clause in his Bayern contract will be activated at the end of the campaign -- potentially opening the door to a transfer away from the club. Nevertheless, Sport also claims that Kane, 32, won't make a firm decision over his future anytime soon.

- Liverpool are keeping tabs on recent Fulham signing Kevin after his impressive start to the season, says Football Insider. The Reds recently sent their chief scout to watch the 22-year-old forward, who arrived at Craven Cottage this summer from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £34.6 million deal. And while the Brazil U-20 international is yet to score for Fulham, he has impressed of late with his dribbling ability and chance creation.

- Manchester United are continuing to look at Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk reports. Semenyo, 25, has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season, with nine goal involvements in his 10 matches. As such, United continue to track his development ahead of a potential future £60 million move. Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is also "fast emerging as a key target" in 2026 at around £70 million.

- Paris Saint-Germain are among the admirers of Dayot Upamecano as the Bayern Munich defender's contractual stand-off continues, Fabrizio Romano reports. While the Bundesliga champions wish to retain the 27-year-old, as things stand he'll be free to leave the club next summer when his contract expires. A host of other European clubs are also said to be monitoring his situation at Bayern, with Chelsea and Liverpool recently linked. Bayern's director of sport Max Eberl, meanwhile, has not given up on the idea of Upamecano extending his deal, recently stating: "We should be able to make it happen."

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United and Tottenham have Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite on their radars at around £70m. (Caught Offside)

- United are also keen to bring in former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window (Ekrem Konur)

- Chelsea want to extend Moisés Caicedo's contract, having tentatively opened negotiations with the midfielder back in August. (Fabrizio Romano)

- FC Porto are willing to listen to offers to sign Spain forward Samu Aghehowa in the region of €80m, below his €100m release clause. A reported target of Chelsea and Tottenham, the 21-year-old has a contract until June 2029. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are battling to sign River Plate center back Lautaro Rivero, 22, who has a €100m release clause. (La Razon)

- Barcelona face competition from Arsenal for the signature of French wonderkid Laciné Megnan-Pavé. Montpellier are keen to retain the 15-year-old and are planning on offering him a three-year contract when he turns 16. (Sport)

- Neymar could end up reuniting with Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, with his Santos contract about to run out. (Ekrem Konur)

- Richarlison is open to leaving Tottenham Hotspur if the right offer arrives, with Flamengo, Everton and Orlando City among his suitors. (Ekrem Konur)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers have shortlisted Middlesbrough's Rob Edwards and former boss Gary O'Neil in their search for a replacement for Vítor Pereira. (Sky Sports News)

- Fiorentina are "getting closer" to sacking manager Stefano Pioli and are already sounding out potential replacements. (Nicolo Schira)

- Athletic Club have shortlisted three coaches as possible replacements for Ernesto Valverde, with Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola among them. (La Razon)

- Former Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi could be the next Genoa manager, replacing the sacked Patrick Vieira. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Senior Southampton players would welcome the return of Russell Martin as manager, following Will Still's dismissal over the weekend. (TalkSPORT)