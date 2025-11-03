Open Extended Reactions

Salford City new boy Fabio Borini has picked out Mario Balotelli and Andrea Pirlo as two of the best he has played alongside in his career to date, adding that his former Liverpool teammate "was a great player with not much control of his mind."

Borini, a free agent since leaving Sampdoria in his native Italy this summer, returned to English football at Salford in mid-October, agreeing a contract until January.

The 34-year-old has had a varied career after making his first senior appearance for Chelsea in 2009. The move to Salford marks his 10th club, four of which have been in England.

He became Brendan Rodgers' first signing as Liverpool manager in July 2012 but form and fitness issues limited his gametime.

Fabio Borini played alongside Mario Balotelli under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Borini was joined at Anfield by Italy teammate Mario Balotelli in 2014 but the former Manchester City man also failed to live up to expectations and returned on loan to former side AC Milan 12 months later.

Asked in an interview with the Independent about his the best players he had played with, Borini highlighted Pirlo and his ex-teammate: "Balotelli was one of the best because of his technical abilities. He was a great player with not much control of his mind."

Borini's move to Liverpool was the third time he had been coached by Rodgers, having previously done so at Chelsea and Swansea City.

Asked about his relationship with his former manager, who has recently left his role at Celtic, Borini said: "It was alright. I played for him three times. Liverpool was a bit difficult for me in terms of getting game time. I was expecting more from myself. He was probably expecting more from me also. We just move on. Football is football. You just keep going, nothing else."

The forward also expressed his admiration for England's double European Championship winners and the positive example it has provided for his daughter.

"The Lionesses for England, they won the Euros back-to-back, and that doesn't mean they just won the cup twice. It means young girls want to play football a lot more," Borini said. "It makes me feel like she [his daughter] can do whatever she wants. I think that's a great opportunity for young girls like my daughter in the future, that they can even have that option. It's not just a closed door."