Two Man United flops steal the show for new clubs

Two Manchester United flops delivered reminders of their qualities throughout Europe at the weekend.

Winger Antony and goalkeeper André Onana were stars of the show at the weekend.

Brazilian winger Antony scored two goals for Spanish club Real Betis in their 3-0 win against Mallorca in LaLiga.

Antony first cut inside from the right wing and played a sharp one-two before firing a low left-footed shot home from outside the box.

For his second goal, he again cut inside from the right onto his stronger foot and curled a strike into the far corner.

Antony found his best form hard to come by with United, who signed him for £81 million ($107m).

After just nine goals for United, he has already matched that tally with Betis who he originally joined on loan in January, before helping them to the Conference League final.

His move has since become a permanent deal. Goalkeeper Onana, another big-money arrival who struggled to find his best form in England, turned in a similarly eye-catching display in Turkey at the weekend.

Onana helped Trabzonspor salvage a goalless draw in the Istanbul derby against Galatasaray.

Galatasaray had six shots on target but were thwarted by Onana, who made a late stop to earn a point for his new club.

The Cameroon goalkeeper is on loan away from Man United but sources told ESPN he has no clause for Trabzonspor to make the move permanent, so he could feature at Old Trafford again.

Not every former United struggler was able to light up their new league, though.

Rasmus Hojlund was substituted by Napoli in their goalless draw against Como. He has previously scored twice in Serie A since joining Napoli on loan.

Jadon Sancho came off the bench for Aston Villa who were beaten at Liverpool.