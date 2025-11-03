Open Extended Reactions

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he has not had contact with former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold since he joined Real Madrid and said Arne Slot's side need to make it "very difficult" for the England international when he returns to Anfield on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool at the end of last season, having made 354 appearances for his boyhood club after joining their academy at the age of six. The 27-year-old attracted criticism from some supporters after running down his contract on Merseyside and will return to Anfield this week as Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League.

Asked whether he has spoken to Alexander-Arnold since his exit, Van Dijk said: "Not much, no. Nothing personal whatsoever. Obviously I live my life and he lives his life in Madrid.

"I think Trent is a quality player. He showed it so many times. He's a very gifted player and he was important for us all those years. I was very happy to have him in my team and we have been very successful. But now he's an opponent on Tuesday. If he plays then we have to make it very difficult for him to do what he's good at."

Quizzed on whether he would like Anfield to give Alexander-Arnold a hostile reception, Van Dijk added: "I'm not going to comment on that. I think he's been outstanding in his time at Liverpool."

Speaking this week about his return to Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold said the reception he gets is the "decision of the fans".

"No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool," the right-back told Amazon Prime.

"I have got memories there that will last me a lifetime and no matter how I am received, that won't change."

He added: "I will always love the club. I will always be a fan of the club. I will always be thankful for the opportunities [Liverpool gave me] and everything that we achieved together will live with me forever."