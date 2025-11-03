Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, scored his first goal for Portugal's under-16 side in a 3-0 victory over Wales at the weekend.
He will line up for Portugal U16s against their England counterparts on Tuesday.
At the weekend against Wales, in just his second appearance for Portugal's U16 side, the Al Nassr academy forward started and struck the opener in the 42nd minute with a right-footed finish.
Portugal's Football Federation celebrated the 15-year-old's goal by posting on social media a video of his strike accompanied by a message that says 'like father, like son.'
It marked a perfect day for Cristiano Ronaldo's family. Ronaldo, 40, struck twice in Al Nassr's come-from behind 2-1 victory over Al Fayha that continued his team's perfect start in the Saudi Pro League.
The Portugal captain, who scored the winner from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time, now has 952 career goals.
"It's always good to score goals and help the team win," Ronaldo, who was named the Most Valuable Player said.
"The most important thing is that we won. We are a team. Individual awards don't matter. What I want is to win the championship! The goal in the last minute? Well... Today my heart beat a little faster. This is football, it's my life. I've been doing this for 22 years, I feel happy."