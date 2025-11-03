Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is training with Portugal U16 for the first time after call-up ahead of the Federations Cup Tournament in Turkey. (1:04)

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior, scored his first goal for Portugal's under-16 side in a 3-0 victory over Wales at the weekend.

He will line up for Portugal U16s against their England counterparts on Tuesday.

At the weekend against Wales, in just his second appearance for Portugal's U16 side, the Al Nassr academy forward started and struck the opener in the 42nd minute with a right-footed finish.