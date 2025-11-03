Aggie Beever-Jones, birthday star Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway score to give England their 3-0 over Australia in international friendly. (1:03)

Chelsea and England defender Lucy Bronze has made history by becoming the first player to record eight appearances in the FIFPRO Women's World 11, following the announcement of the latest edition of the player-voted awards.

More than 6,000 professional women's footballers took part in the global vote to select their team of the year.

Bronze's inclusion sees her surpass France's Wendie Renard, who has seven appearances, to set a new all-time record.

Lucy Bronze included in FIFPRO Women's World 11 Getty

For the first time, two African players have been included in the Women's World 11: Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda (Zambia) earned her second appearance, and Morocco and Al Hilal midfielder Ghizlane Chebbak made her debut.

England, after winning a consecutive Euros title in July, is the most represented nation in the 2024-25 lineup, with six Lionesses named in the team.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and forward Chloe Kelly make their debuts in the World 11, while Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, and Alessia Russo also feature among the selections.

Spain's Ona Batlle also appears in the World 11 for the first time.

Meanwhile, former Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and current holder Aitana Bonmatí both retain their places, although Mariona Caldentey - runner-up in this year's Ballon d'Or voting - narrowly missed out on the shortlist.

Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders

Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)

Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona / Al Hilal, Morocco)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Forwards

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City / Arsenal, England)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)