National League side Scunthorpe United have confirmed their defender Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims of Saturday's train stabbing in Cambridgeshire.

The club said in a statement that Gjoshe did not suffer life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital after the incident.

Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder on Monday after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train from Doncaster.

"Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening." the club said.

"We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital.

"Everyone at the club, from the board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train."

Gjoshe signed for Scunthorpe on a "non-contract basis" in September.

