ESPN FC's Julien Laurens believes Arsenal's Declan Rice is playing to a similar level as Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo. (1:52)

Laurens: Declan Rice is as good as Moisés Caicedo (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been training with Arsenal on Monday.

The former Gunners midfielder was a surprise inclusion at the club's training ground at London Colney.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a free agent after his stint in Turkey with Beskitas came to an end with a mutual termination of his contract.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain training with Arsenal Getty

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain's use of Arsenal's training facilities is only with a view to finding a new club elsewhere.

Arsene Wenger often welcomed former players back to Arsenal's training ground as they maintained fitness before signing for another club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now continuing that tradition with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It is expected that Oxlade-Chamberlain is predominantly training with Arsenal's younger age groups, while the first-team prepare to face Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent six years at Arsenal after they signed him in 2011 from Southampton. He made 200 appearances for the club, and became an England international, winning 35 caps and scoring seven goals for his country.

- Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

- Grading the Premier League 'Big Six': Arsenal an A; Liverpool a D

- Arsenal remain top after another clean sheet win at Burnley

He then spent six years with Liverpool, where he won the Premier League in 2020, although his year was interrupted by injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's spell with Besiktas was hampered by injury and, in the summer with one year of his contract remaining, he agreed to mutually cancel the deal.

Beskitas, who were managed by former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said they paid him £1.5 million ($2m) to terminate the deal.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this story.